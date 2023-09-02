The South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0). This game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Tulane ranked 31st in total offense (441.5 yards per game) and 47th in total defense (360.4 yards allowed per game) last season. South Alabama averaged 31.2 points per game on offense last season (47th in the FBS), and it ranked 26th on the other side of the ball with 21.3 points allowed per game.

Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Info

Tulane vs South Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -6.5 -110 -110 51.5 -115 -105 -275 +210

Week 1 AAC Betting Trends

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane's record against the spread last year was 12-2-0.

The Green Wave were 5-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Tulane had eight of its 14 games go over the point total last season.

Tulane put together an 8-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

The Jaguars have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +210 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 73.3%.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt threw for 3,010 yards (215 per game), completing 63.6% of his throws, with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games last year.

Pratt also rushed for 478 yards and 10 TDs.

In 14 games, Tyjae Spears rushed for 1,581 yards (112.9 per game) and 19 TDs.

In addition, Spears had 22 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Deuce Watts scored eight TDs, catching 33 balls for 657 yards (46.9 per game).

Shae Wyatt had 35 receptions for 692 yards (49.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Dorian Williams helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 106 tackles, seven TFL, five sacks, and three passes defended in 14 games.

Nick Anderson totaled 89 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks in 14 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Macon Clark posted 62 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions.

Larry Brooks posted two interceptions to go with 78 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended in 14 games played.

