Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Houston Texans have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-longest in the NFL as of September 2.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +1100
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Texans and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston struggled on both sides of the ball last year.
- Last year the Texans picked up three wins on the road but lost every game at home.
- The Texans were 3-8-1 in the AFC, including 3-2-1 in the AFC South.
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).
- Mills also rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.
- Devin Singletary ran for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games for the Bills last season.
- In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 catches for 280 yards.
- Dameon Pierce rushed for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- In 15 games played for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz had 57 receptions for 577 yards (38.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Jalen Pitre posted five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended in 17 games last year.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of September 2 at 5:18 AM ET.
