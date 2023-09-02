The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Northwestern State Demons (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana compiled 26.2 points per game on offense last season (78th in the FBS), and it ranked 36th on the other side of the ball with 22.8 points allowed per game. Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked fourth-worst in the FCS (476.1 yards allowed per game) last season, Northwestern State played better offensively, ranking 58th in the FCS by putting up 381.7 yards per game.

Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Key Statistics (2022)

Louisiana Northwestern State 364.2 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.7 (57th) 362.1 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 476.1 (122nd) 144.2 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.3 (106th) 219.9 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.5 (19th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 23 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Ben Wooldridge recorded 1,627 passing yards (125.2 per game), a 56.4% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 187 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing TDs (averaging 14.4 rushing yards per game).

Last season Chris Smith took 125 carries for 626 yards (48.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Terrence Williams ran for 373 yards on 104 carries (28.7 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

In the previous year, Michael Jefferson grabbed 51 passes (on 85 targets) for 810 yards (62.3 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Neal Johnson also impressed receiving last season. He collected 26 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 45 times.

John Stephens Jr. hauled in 14 passes on 28 targets for 284 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.8 receiving yards per game.

Northwestern State Stats Leaders (2022)

Zachary Clement averaged 227.1 passing yards per outing and threw 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 303 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

Kennieth Lacy averaged 39.5 rushing yards per game and tallied four rushing touchdowns.

Zach Patterson was targeted six times per game and collected 710 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Javon Antonio grabbed six touchdowns and had 684 receiving yards (62.2 ypg) in 2022.

Ke'Nard King caught 23 passes on his way to 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

