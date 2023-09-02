On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .312 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Altuve has had a hit in 45 of 65 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 21 times (32.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has an RBI in 21 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .276 AVG .343 .393 OBP .412 .414 SLG .591 9 XBH 19 3 HR 7 13 RBI 21 27/21 K/BB 23/16 5 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings