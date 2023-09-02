The UMass Minutemen (1-0) visit the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Offensively, Auburn ranked 86th in the FBS with 24.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 97th in points allowed (395.3 points allowed per contest). UMass has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks sixth-best in points per game (41) and 22nd-best in points surrendered per game (30).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Auburn vs. UMass Key Statistics (2022)

Auburn UMass 378.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (130th) 395.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.1 (40th) 205.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (68th) 172.7 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.9 (126th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Auburn Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Robby Ashford recorded 1,613 passing yards (134.4 per game), a 49.2% completion percentage (123-for-250), seven touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He also added 710 rushing yards on 153 carries with seven rushing TDs (averaging 59.2 yards per game).

Tank Bigsby racked up 970 rushing yards (80.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Ja'Varrius Johnson grabbed 26 passes (on 46 targets) for 493 yards (41.1 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Koy Moore also impressed receiving last season. He had 20 receptions for 314 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 39 times.

Jarquez Hunter's stat line last year: 224 receiving yards, 17 catches, two touchdowns, on 25 targets.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has thrown for 192 yards on 10-of-17 passing this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 96 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Kay'Ron Adams has collected 79 yards (on 15 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Christian Wells leads his team with 68 receiving yards on one receptions.

Anthony Simpson has three receptions (on five targets) for a total of 65 yards (65 yards per game) this year.

George Johnson's five targets have resulted in one catch for 22 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Auburn or UMass gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.