Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (77-59) and New York Yankees (66-69) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (10-9, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino (4-8, 6.64 ERA).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 94 times and won 54, or 57.4%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 20-11, a 64.5% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 685 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

