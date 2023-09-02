Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Army vs. UL Monroe Game – Saturday, September 2
The Army Black Knights (0-0) will clash with the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at JPS Field at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Georgia. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Army vs. UL Monroe?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Army 29, UL Monroe 24
- Army was the moneyline favorite six total times last season. They finished 5-1 in those games.
- The Black Knights won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year.
- UL Monroe was an underdog 10 times last season and won twice.
- The Warhawks had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +275 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Black Knights' implied win probability is 77.8%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UL Monroe (+9)
- Army covered the spread seven times in 12 games last year.
- As 9-point favorites or more, the Black Knights went 3-1 against the spread last season.
- UL Monroe covered the spread five times in 12 games last season.
- The Warhawks went 4-3 as underdogs of 9 points or more last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- Army played eight games with over 47 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
- Army played in nine games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 47 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 3.9 more points per game (50.9) a season ago than this game's total of 47 points.
Splits Tables
Army
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.9
|48.6
|52.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.4
|29.5
|32.3
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-4-0
|6-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|4-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
UL Monroe
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.8
|54
|57.1
|Implied Total AVG
|35.5
|30.4
|39.1
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-2-0
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|1-4-0
|5-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-8
|1-2
|1-6
