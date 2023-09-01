The Baltimore Ravens have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 1.

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.

A total of five Ravens games last season went over the point total.

Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in ), and it ranked ninth defensively with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Ravens were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

When the underdog, Baltimore had just two wins (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.

The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC overall.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson had 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game).

Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

Click here to read about Jackson's 2023 fantasy outlook!

In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, hauling in 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).

Should you draft Andrews in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In the passing game a season ago, Devin Duvernay scored three TDs, hauling in 37 balls for 407 yards (29.1 per game).

Is Duvernay worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

J.K. Dobbins ran for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two touchdowns in eight games.

Click here to learn more about Dobbins' 2023 fantasy value!

Roquan Smith amassed three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans - +20000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1100 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +40000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +3500 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1100 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +1000 17 December 31 Dolphins - +2500 18 January 7 Steelers - +6000

Odds are current as of September 1 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.