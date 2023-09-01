West Ham United and Luton Town square off for the only matchup on the Premier League slate today.

If you are looking for live coverage of today's Premier League action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Luton Town vs West Ham United

West Ham United (2-1-0) travels to take on Luton Town (0-0-2) at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: West Ham United (-130)

West Ham United (-130) Underdog: Luton Town (+340)

Luton Town (+340) Draw: (+290)

(+290) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!