The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-7.5) 48.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Louisville (-7.5) 48.5 -278 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Louisville (-7.5) 48.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +230 -286 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Louisville (-7.5) - -310 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Louisville put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Cardinals were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Georgia Tech went 6-6-0 ATS last year.
  • The Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year.

Louisville & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the ACC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200
Georgia Tech
To Win the ACC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.