How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Louisiana Today

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH, BSNO (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH, BSNO (Watch on Fubo) Cavaliers Moneyline: -105

-105 Pelicans Moneyline: -115

-115 Total: 227.5

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rams (-4)

Rams (-4) Rams Moneyline: -200

-200 Saints Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 46

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.