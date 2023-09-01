Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

If you're looking to bet on a game game today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Louisiana Today

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: BSNO, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)

BSNO, BSSC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-0.5)

Pelicans (-0.5) Pelicans Moneyline: -115

-115 Clippers Moneyline: -105

-105 Total: 229.5

