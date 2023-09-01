Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.
Games in Louisiana Today
UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Appalachian State (-16.5)
- Total: 137.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Huntington, West Virginia
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Marshall (-2.5)
- Total: 152.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Grand Canyon (-7.5)
- Total: 139.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
