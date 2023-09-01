Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 140 hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 12th in slugging.

Tucker has had a hit in 91 of 131 games this year (69.5%), including multiple hits 37 times (28.2%).

Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 24 of them (18.3%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 54 games this year (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 68 .263 AVG .316 .346 OBP .400 .438 SLG .586 23 XBH 33 8 HR 18 36 RBI 61 31/30 K/BB 42/37 11 SB 15

Yankees Pitching Rankings