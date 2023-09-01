Jeremy Pena vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeremy Pena -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .262 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 79 of 122 games this season (64.8%), with multiple hits on 35 occasions (28.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (32 of 122), with two or more RBI 11 times (9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this season (41.8%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.251
|AVG
|.273
|.329
|OBP
|.324
|.385
|SLG
|.401
|20
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|41/22
|K/BB
|67/15
|8
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.97, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
