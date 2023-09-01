Astros vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 1
Friday's game features the Houston Astros (77-58) and the New York Yankees (65-69) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.
The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.97 ERA).
Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 54, or 58.1%, of those games.
- Houston is 20-10 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 683.
- The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 26
|@ Tigers
|W 9-2
|Hunter Brown vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 27
|@ Tigers
|W 17-4
|Justin Verlander vs Alex Faedo
|August 28
|@ Red Sox
|W 13-5
|Cristian Javier vs Chris Sale
|August 29
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 30
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Framber Valdez vs Kutter Crawford
|September 1
|Yankees
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Carlos Rodón
|September 2
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|September 3
|Yankees
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Michael King
|September 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Andrew Heaney
|September 5
|@ Rangers
|-
|J.P. France vs Dane Dunning
|September 6
|@ Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Max Scherzer
