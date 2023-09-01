Alex Bregman vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.429 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 76 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- Bregman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .500 with two homers.
- In 86 of 134 games this season (64.2%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).
- In 16.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 56 games this season (41.8%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season (65 of 134), with two or more runs 18 times (13.4%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.273
|AVG
|.260
|.377
|OBP
|.355
|.430
|SLG
|.466
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|51
|34/38
|K/BB
|45/38
|4
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Rodon (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 5.97 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
