The Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) hit the road to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets (0-0) at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Nicholls State ranked 20th-worst in scoring offense (18.5 points per game) and 20th-worst in scoring defense (35.3 points per game allowed) last season. On offense, Sacramento State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking third-best in the FCS by putting up 42.9 points per game. It ranked 51st on defense (25.9 points allowed per game).

Nicholls State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Nicholls State vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics (2022)

Nicholls State Sacramento State 361.2 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 500.5 (4th) 433.5 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.4 (114th) 152.8 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.6 (7th) 208.4 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.9 (32nd) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (126th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders (2022)

Kohen Granier's previous season stat line: 1,907 passing yards (173.4 per game), 177-for-312 (56.7%), 14 touchdowns and 13 picks.

Julien Gums churned out 859 rushing yards (78.1 per game) and four touchdowns last season.

Collin Guggenheim ran for 544 yards on 105 carries (49.5 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns last year.

Al'Dontre Davis hauled in 32 catches for 419 yards (38.1 per game) while being targeted 37 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

K.J. Franklin tacked on 412 yards on 47 grabs with one touchdown. He was targeted 47 times, and averaged 37.5 receiving yards per game.

Neno Lemay's stat line last season: 291 receiving yards, 21 catches, one touchdown, on 22 targets.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jake Dunniway completed 59% of his passes to throw for 2,412 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

Cameron Skattebo averaged 105.5 rushing yards and accumulated seven rushing touchdowns. Skattebo complemented his performance on the ground with 2.4 receptions per game to average 28.5 receiving yards.

Last season Asher O'Hara rushed for 938 yards. He also scored 19 total touchdowns.

Marshel Martin was targeted 5.2 times per game and piled up 879 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Pierre Williams collected nine touchdowns and had 718 receiving yards (55.2 ypg) in 2022.

Jared Gipson played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 385 receiving yards (29.6 ypg) last season.

