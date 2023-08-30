Michael Brantley -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)

Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

Brantley picked up a hit in 76.6% of his games last year (49 of 64), with multiple hits in 18 of those games (28.1%).

He hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 64), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Brantley drove in a run in 17 of 64 games last year (26.6%), with two or more RBIz in six of those games (9.4%).

He scored in 24 of 64 games last year, with multiple runs in four of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Red Sox

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 34 .315 AVG .265 .389 OBP .353 .459 SLG .379 9 XBH 11 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 14/14 K/BB 16/17 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)