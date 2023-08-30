The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .229.

Meyers has had a hit in 49 of 91 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has had an RBI in 19 games this season (20.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.3% of his games this season (33 of 91), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .213 AVG .245 .293 OBP .311 .340 SLG .424 10 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 45/15 K/BB 40/11 2 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings