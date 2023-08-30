Chas McCormick vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.422 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .282 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (58 of 90), with at least two hits 27 times (30.0%).
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.8%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, McCormick has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.307
|AVG
|.259
|.378
|OBP
|.354
|.575
|SLG
|.464
|20
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|27
|48/15
|K/BB
|50/19
|9
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (6-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.56, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
