Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have the seventh-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1800.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
- Ravens games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
- Baltimore averaged 338.8 yards per game on offense last year (16th in ), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Ravens went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.
- Baltimore won two games as the underdog (2-3) and went 8-4 as the favorite last season.
- The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.
Ravens Impact Players
- In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.
- Also, Jackson rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, catching 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).
- In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 receptions for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In eight games, J.K. Dobbins ran for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two TDs.
- Roquan Smith registered three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
