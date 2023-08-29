Jose Altuve vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .341 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent appearance, he hit for the cycle (4-for-6 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI) against the Red Sox.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .322 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Altuve enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 62 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.9% of those games.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (21 of 62), with more than one RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (59.7%), including 14 multi-run games (22.6%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.278
|AVG
|.362
|.396
|OBP
|.434
|.417
|SLG
|.630
|9
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|21
|27/21
|K/BB
|21/16
|5
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.56, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
