Chas McCormick vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .422 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .282 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 90), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (33.3%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (38 of 90), with two or more runs nine times (10.0%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.307
|AVG
|.259
|.378
|OBP
|.354
|.575
|SLG
|.464
|20
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|27
|48/15
|K/BB
|50/19
|9
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
