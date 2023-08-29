Tuesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (69-63) and the Houston Astros (75-58) facing off at Fenway Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 29.

The Red Sox will call on Brayan Bello (10-7) versus the Astros and J.P. France (9-5).

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.

The previous 10 Astros games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Astros have been victorious in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (670 total).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule