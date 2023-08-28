On Monday, Yainer Diaz (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Tigers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 18 doubles, 19 home runs and eight walks while hitting .284.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 86 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.

He has homered in 20.9% of his games in 2023 (18 of 86), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (34 of 86), with two or more runs five times (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .320 AVG .247 .338 OBP .269 .620 SLG .452 21 XBH 16 12 HR 7 28 RBI 20 26/3 K/BB 29/5 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings