As of August 28 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, make them the second-longest shot in the NFL.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

A total of seven Texans games last season hit the over.

Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last season.

Last year the Texans picked up three wins on the road but were winless at home.

In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 3-8-1.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills passed for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), completing 61.0% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and picked up 108 yards.

On the ground for the Texans last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and accumulated 819 yards (51.2 per game).

Singletary also had 38 catches for 280 yards and one TD.

Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In 15 games played for the Texans, Dalton Schultz had 57 catches for 577 yards (38.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, Jalen Pitre recorded 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens - +1800 2 September 17 Colts - +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +6000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +8000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +8000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1100 11 November 19 Cardinals - +40000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +4500 14 December 10 @ Jets - +1800 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

