As of August 28 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1800, rank them seventh in the league.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 ATS record last year.

A total of five Ravens games last season went over the point total.

Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game offensively last year (16th in ), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.

The Ravens collected five wins at home last season and five away.

Baltimore got eight wins as the favorite in 12 games last season, and was victorious twice (in five opportunities) as an underdog.

The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson threw for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In eight games, J.K. Dobbins ran for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two TDs.

Roquan Smith registered three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans - +20000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1100 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +40000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +3500 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1100 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +1000 17 December 31 Dolphins - +2500 18 January 7 Steelers - +6000

