Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .229 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (49 of 91), with multiple hits 15 times (16.5%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has driven in a run in 19 games this season (20.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .213 AVG .245 .293 OBP .311 .340 SLG .424 10 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 45/15 K/BB 40/11 2 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings