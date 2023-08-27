The Phoenix Mercury (9-24) will lean on Brittney Griner (10th in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help them beat Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 20.7) and the Dallas Wings (18-16) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Wings have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Mercury have compiled an 11-21-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-7 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 19 out of the Wings' 33 games this season have hit the over.
  • So far this year, 13 out of the Mercury's 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

