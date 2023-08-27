On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .271 with 22 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 73 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has driven home a run in 27 games this season (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games.

In 51 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .256 AVG .284 .284 OBP .318 .350 SLG .412 12 XBH 18 2 HR 4 10 RBI 23 25/8 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

