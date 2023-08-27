Jose Altuve vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .316 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Altuve has recorded a hit in 42 of 60 games this season (70.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Altuve has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored in 35 games this year (58.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.278
|AVG
|.353
|.396
|OBP
|.423
|.417
|SLG
|.595
|9
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|27/21
|K/BB
|19/14
|5
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Faedo (2-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .195 batting average against him.
