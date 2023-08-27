The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .316 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Altuve has recorded a hit in 42 of 60 games this season (70.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Altuve has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.0%).

He has scored in 35 games this year (58.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .278 AVG .353 .396 OBP .423 .417 SLG .595 9 XBH 16 3 HR 6 13 RBI 17 27/21 K/BB 19/14 5 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings