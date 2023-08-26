Yainer Diaz vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and seven walks while hitting .283.
- In 65.5% of his 84 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this season (40.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 84 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.320
|AVG
|.243
|.338
|OBP
|.262
|.620
|SLG
|.436
|21
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|18
|26/3
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
