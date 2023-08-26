Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (67-62) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (72-56) at 7:15 PM ET (on August 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (12-5) for the Rangers and Joe Ryan (9-8) for the Twins.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 50, or 60.2%, of those games.

Texas has entered 74 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 44-30 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 715.

The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those games.

Minnesota has a mark of 12-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (580 total), Minnesota is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 20 Brewers L 6-2 Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser August 21 @ Diamondbacks L 4-3 Jordan Montgomery vs Joe Mantiply August 22 @ Diamondbacks L 6-3 Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen August 24 @ Twins L 7-5 Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez August 25 @ Twins L 12-2 Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray August 26 @ Twins - Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan August 27 @ Twins - Jordan Montgomery vs Bailey Ober August 28 @ Mets - Jon Gray vs Tylor Megill August 29 @ Mets - Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana August 30 @ Mets - Dane Dunning vs Kodai Senga September 1 Twins - Max Scherzer vs TBA

Twins Schedule