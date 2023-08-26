Jeremy Pena vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .253 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 35 walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 75 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- He has homered in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 30 games this year (25.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48 of 117 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|55
|.251
|AVG
|.255
|.329
|OBP
|.304
|.385
|SLG
|.364
|20
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|41/22
|K/BB
|65/13
|8
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez will aim to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
