Eduardo Rodriguez will try to pick up his 10th win of the season when his Detroit Tigers (59-69) host the Houston Astros (72-58) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (9-9, 4.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Rodriguez (9-6, 3.03 ERA).

Astros vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (9-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (9-6, 3.03 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will send Brown (9-9) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 24 games.

He has 11 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Brown has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Hunter Brown vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 512 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 131 home runs, 24th in the league.

The Tigers have gone 6-for-19 with four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.

Rodriguez has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Rodriguez is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 19 appearances this season.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Astros

He meets an Astros offense that ranks eighth in the league with 631 total runs scored while batting .252 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (11th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 167 home runs (ninth in the league).

Rodriguez has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out one against the Astros this season.

