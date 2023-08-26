Saturday's contest features the Houston Astros (72-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-69) facing off at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on August 26.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (9-9) against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6).

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Astros vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 51 (56.7%) of those contests.

Houston has entered 70 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 40-30 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 631 total runs this season.

The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

Astros Schedule