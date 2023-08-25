Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Houston Texans right now have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +20000.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +1100
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, seven Texans games hit the over.
- Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last season.
- Last year the Texans had three wins on the road but lost every game at home.
- In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference overall they went 3-8-1.
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills passed for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), completing 61.0% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and picked up 108 yards.
- On the ground for the Texans last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and accumulated 819 yards (51.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 catches for 280 yards.
- In 13 games a season ago, Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four TDs.
- In the passing game for the Texans, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, catching 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Jalen Pitre registered 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of August 25 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
