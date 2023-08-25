Currently the Baltimore Ravens have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Ravens games.

Baltimore totaled 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in ), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens went 5-3 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.

Baltimore picked up eight wins as the favorite in 12 games last season, and won twice (in five opportunities) as an underdog.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson threw for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.

Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Devin Duvernay scored three TDs, hauling in 37 balls for 407 yards (29.1 per game).

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 520 yards (65.0 per game) and two touchdowns in eight games.

Roquan Smith had three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans - +20000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1100 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +20000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +3500 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1100 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +1000 17 December 31 Dolphins - +2500 18 January 7 Steelers - +6000

