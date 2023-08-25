Jose Altuve vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .314 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 40 of 58 games this year (69.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (32.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 34 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.278
|AVG
|.352
|.396
|OBP
|.421
|.417
|SLG
|.602
|9
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|27/21
|K/BB
|18/13
|5
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Manning (5-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
