Mauricio Dubon vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .266.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 101 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (5.9%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has had an RBI in 27 games this year (26.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.9%).
- He has scored at least once 50 times this year (49.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.249
|AVG
|.281
|.278
|OBP
|.315
|.333
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|23
|24/8
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
