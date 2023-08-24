Thursday's contest features the Houston Astros (72-56) and the Boston Red Sox (67-60) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (9-4) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (9-7) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 51, or 58%, of those games.

Houston has entered 78 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 48-30 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 629 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule