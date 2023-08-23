The Houston Texans have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-worst in the league as of August 23.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Texans games.

Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Texans were winless at home last season, but they picked up three wins on the road.

The Texans were 3-8-1 in the AFC, including 3-2-1 in the AFC South.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 TD passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

In addition, Mills ran for 108 yards and two TDs.

Devin Singletary rushed for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Bills last season.

Singletary also had 38 receptions for 280 yards and one TD.

In 13 games a season ago, Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four TDs.

In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

In 17 games last year, Jalen Pitre compiled 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 147 tackles, and five interceptions.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens - +1800 2 September 17 Colts - +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +6000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +8000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +8000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1100 11 November 19 Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +4500 14 December 10 @ Jets - +1800 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

Odds are current as of August 23 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.