Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Baltimore Ravens are seventh in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.
Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
- The Ravens and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
- Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game offensively last season (16th in ), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.
- The Ravens collected five wins at home last year and five on the road.
- Baltimore won twice as the underdog (2-3) and went 8-4 as the favorite last season.
- The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.
- On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 764 yards.
- Click here to read about Jackson's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, catching 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).
- Should you draft Andrews in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- Devin Duvernay had 37 receptions for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.
- Is Duvernay worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- On the ground, J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns and picked up 520 yards (65.0 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Dobbins' 2023 fantasy value!
- Patrick Queen had two interceptions to go with 117 tackles, 9.0 TFL, five sacks, and six passes defended last year.
Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
Odds are current as of August 23 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.