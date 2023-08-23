The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (48 of 88), with at least two hits 15 times (17.0%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Meyers has had an RBI in 19 games this season (21.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .212 AVG .255 .294 OBP .319 .343 SLG .441 10 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 44/15 K/BB 37/11 2 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings