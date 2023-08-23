The Boston Red Sox (66-60) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Houston Astros (72-55) on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park. Adam Duvall is riding a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Jose Urquidy (2-3) for the Astros and Chris Sale (5-3) for the Red Sox.

Astros vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (2-3, 5.21 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.50 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy

Urquidy (2-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings while allowing two hits to the Seattle Mariners.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.21 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .273 in nine games this season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Urquidy has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (5-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.

Sale has recorded five quality starts this year.

Sale enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

