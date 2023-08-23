The Houston Astros (72-55) and the Boston Red Sox (66-60) will go head to head on Wednesday, August 23 at Minute Maid Park, with Jose Urquidy getting the nod for the Astros and Chris Sale toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (2-3, 5.21 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.50 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Astros' game versus the Red Sox but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Astros (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to take down the Red Sox with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 51, or 58.6%, of the 87 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a 51-36 record (winning 58.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 32, or 51.6%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won 26 of 53 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

