The Minnesota Lynx (15-17) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.2 points per game) going up against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21.0) and the Dallas Wings (18-14) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Target Center. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Wings vs. Lynx

The 87.0 points per game Dallas puts up are only 2.6 more points than Minnesota gives up (84.4).

This season, Dallas has a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 44.7% of shots Minnesota's opponents have made.

In games the Wings shoot better than 44.7% from the field, they are 10-4 overall.

Dallas shoots 31.3% from deep, 3.6% lower than the 34.9% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Wings are 8-3 when they shoot better than 34.9% from distance.

Dallas averages 38.9 rebounds a contest, 4.7 more rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Wings Recent Performance

On offense, the Wings have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 89.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 87.0 they've put up over the course of this year.

Dallas has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, allowing 87.1 points per game during its last 10 outings compared to the 83.8 points per game its opponents average over the 2023 season.

The Wings' past 10 contests have seen them make 7.0 three-pointers per game while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 6.8 makes and 31.3%.

Wings Injuries