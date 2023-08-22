The Dallas Wings (18-14) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Minnesota Lynx (15-17) on Tuesday, August 22 at Target Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wings enter this contest after a 97-84 victory over the Mystics on Sunday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX

Twitter and BSSWX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is tops on the Wings at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 4.2 assists and 17.7 points. She is sixth in the WNBA in rebounding.

Natasha Howard posts 16.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Teaira McCowan posts 11.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Crystal Dangerfield puts up 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor.

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -6.5 169.5

