Two of the league's top scorers hit the court -- Napheesa Collier (third, 21.5 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 21) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (15-16) host the Dallas Wings (18-14) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

The matchup has no line set.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Twitter and BSSWX

Wings vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 85 Lynx 83

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-2) Computer Predicted Total: 167.4

Wings vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Dallas is 17-14-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has seen 17 of its 31 games go over the point total.

Wings Performance Insights

In 2023, the Wings are third-best in the WNBA on offense (87 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (83.8 points conceded).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.9 per game) and second-best in rebounds conceded (32.4).

The Wings commit 12.8 turnovers per game and force 13.6 per game, ranking fourth and fourth, respectively, in the league.

The Wings are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.3%).

In 2023 the Wings are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Dallas takes 70.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 78.9% of Dallas' buckets are 2-pointers, and 21.1% are 3-pointers.

